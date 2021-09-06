Tim Reid Has 2 Children with her ex Wife The Reid family is close-knit!

Tim Reid, who was Ray’s star, was also in the film. “Sister, Sister, “He has been married twice. Rita Reid, his ex-wife, has two children. The Reid family is close-knit.

Tim Reid is one of those famous people who love a quiet and peaceful life. Although he has been in the business for over five decades, he prefers to keep it private. He is a great professional and has had a wonderful personal and professional life.

The actor who plays Ray in the sitcom classic “Sister, Sister, “Has also worked on numerous other on-screen productions and has two children, Tim Reid II and Tori. They were born after he married Rita Reid, his wife from 1966 to 80.

A picture of Tim Reid and Tia Mowry.”Sister, Sister”

Rita Reid is not known much about her oldest child Tim Jr. as the pair prefers to keep their private lives secret. The Reid family’s Instagram account updates fans with details such as her appearance now, and her relationship with the children.

TORI’S TRIBUTES TO HER MOM

Rita’s daughter, Tori, an actress, has an excellent Bond Every family member and the outgoing young woman often Shares Images of them can be found on her social media accounts.

Actor Tim Reid with his wife, Daphne Maxwell Reid, attend the Paley Center presentation ‘Baby, If You’ve Ever Wondered? A WKRP in Cincinnati Reunion’ at The Paley Center For Media on June 4, 2014.

Recent photos showed mother and daughter posing under the dimly lit sky, as they held onto each other. It was a tribute and a way to honor her mother.