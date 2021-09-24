Tilly Ramsay wows fans with sneak peek at dance with Strictly partner Nikita

Tilly Ramsay has wowed her followers with her dancing skills by posting to her Tik Tok page.

A video was posted by the star showing how she and her Strictly Come Dancing partner Nikita Kushmin are doing in training.

Before she made the announcement that she would be appearing in the latest Strictly Tilly series, Tilly posted dance videos to Tik Tok often with her dad Gordon Ramsay.

Till’s dancing abilities have been praised by fans.

One person commented: “This is iconic, I am full team Tilita.”

A second person said: “I wonder if this is the dance for Strictly, I can’t wait to watch Strictly Come Dancing.” as another commented: “Love this song, it’s looking good can’t wait for Saturday.”









Saturday will be the first time that all the new couples will perform on their own after just doing a group performance in the first opening show last weekend.

The programme last week showed how the couples were feeling about competing and gave insight into their training.

Tilly will be performing with her partner Nikita the Waltz To Camila Cabello’s Consequences. It is the dance Tilly wanted to master the most during last Saturday’s show.









Tilly recently revealed that her dad Gordon Rasmay was “really upset” after finding out she was getting a new dance parter for the show.

Although the father and daughter usually do TikTok dance videos together, Tilly will be spending her time with Nikita.

Tilly recently said: “I think it’d be great to see him dance [on the show].

“He’s actually really upset that I’ve got a new dance partner.”









The Strictly star also told Radio Times that despite moving on to Nikita she still plans on grooving with Gordon,

She revealed that he asked her: “‘But you will still dance with me?’ And I’m like, ‘Maybe you’ll have to go and find a dance partner, Dad’.”

The young star also went on to detail her parents’ thoughts about her upcoming performances with Nikita.

She said of her mum Tana Ramsay: “I think my mum is really nervous, but excited — and just trying to show the excited part.

Tilly also went on to state that =Gordon was over-the-moon excited.

She added: “Honestly, every day, without fail, I wake up to him calling me, playing the Strictly theme tune and trying to dance around my room, and I’m like, ‘No, stop!’