Tilly Ramsay praises Strictly’s safety measures as show denies pro quit threats

Daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay and the youngest contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, Tilly Ramsay, has praised the Covid-19 protocols on the show.

Tilly, 19, was on Lorraine with her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, 23, when she spoke with presenter Lorraine Kelly about the show’s “definitely strict” Covid-19 safety measures.

Tilly said: “Firstly, I think it’s just amazing that they’ve been able to even put the show on.

“They’re working so hard to keep everyone safe and I think we definitely do feel that.”

The young chef’s comments come after professional dancer Gorka Marquez appeared on This Morning this week and was eager to not address issues surrounding Covid-19 vaccinations on the show with his new dancing partner, actress Katie McGlynn.







The BBC has been under fire for three professional dancers refusing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

A statement from the BBC later said: “A lot has been written about vaccinations and Strictly in recent days.

“The BBC has never commented nor confirmed the vaccination status of anyone on the show. It’s not our place to.

“It is not the case that concerns have been raised with the BBC or the Strictly production team from dancers or celebrities about vaccination, or that they have threatened to quit.”

This statement came after a professional dancer on the show tested positive for Covid-19 just before last weekend’s launch show.







“They did it last year, we’re all safe,” Gorka reassured Phillip Schofield on This Morning, saying: “Everyone is free to do what they want.”

The This Morning host asked if celebrities were comfortable dancing with an unvaccinated professional and Coronation Street star Katie answered on behalf of the celeb contestants.

The former Waterloo Road star said: “I think it depends on every individual.

“If that was me, I just wouldn’t see my family.”







Katie noted she had a “hectic schedule” due to her filming commitments on Hollyoaks alongside her Strictly training regime.

“It’s difficult because I want to give all the time I can for her,” Gorka added. “We’re going to have a good dance and make everyone smile.”

A BBC spokesperson said before last week’s launch show: “A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19 however this didn’t affect recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday.

“We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

