TikTok’s Jaden Hossler Seeking Treatment for Mental Health

TikTok’sJaden Hossleris sharing an update with his fans.

The social media star, also known asjxdn, recently noted he’s taking some time away from his channels to seek treatment for his mental health.

In a message posted to Instagram June 4, Hossler told his millions of followers that he wanted to “be open and vulnerable with you all” about what he’s been going through.

“Honestly, I really did not want to talk about this online, but I have realized that that is me holding onto my ego,” he wrote. “Everyone wants to talk about their highlights (including myself), but real life is far more humbling.”

The 22-year-old, who’s spoken about his mental health journey in the past, then acknowledged that it hasn’t been an easy time for him.

“This past year has been by far the hardest time of my life,” he continued. “I am not denying the highs that have come as well, but there have been countless and excruciating lows, and it’s all finally catching up to me. I’ve had so many conversations with you about staying strong in a weak world, taking care of yourself and putting your mental health first. It’s time that I take my own advice and do exactly that.”