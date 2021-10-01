TikTok’s Emily Mariko Salmon Rice Bowl is Overtaken by Emily Mariko

TikTok’s Emily Mariko content has increased in volume over the past 2 weeks.





TikTok’s icon Emily Mariko was born after she posted a viral video in which she transformed leftover salmon and rice to make a lunchbox.



Emily Mariko — a lifestyle content creator who posts about cooking, style, and fitness — is suddenly everywhere on TikTok.

Mariko is an a YouTuber with 39,000 SubscribersThe platform was founded by a 2012 user who began posting in 2012. In September, her profile on TikTok shot up after the app’s algorithm pushed her videos onto numerous For You Pages. SocialBlade data, Mariko’s following skyrocketed from 223,000 followers on September 16 to 2.4 million on Wednesday — an approximately ten-fold increase in just a fortnight (She’s now on Substack too

This incredible leap is partly due to Mariko’s viral video, posted September 21. The video shows Mariko making lunch bowls with leftover salmon, rice. Kewpie mayo, Kewpie mustard, Sriracha and Kewpie mayo. It is served with roasted seaweed, avocado and kimchi.

It is a simple recipe that draws on Japanese cuisine (Mariko is Japanese). There’s also an ice in-the-microwave step which helps to reheat the rice. Mariko developed the recipe in real-time using TikTok. A version of this dish was posted on August 25,Commenters suggested that she add avocado, Kewpie mayo and an ice cube to steam the rice. She has since done so. Later iterations

Mariko enjoys other bowl videos, where she eats it with various sides. She also uses pickles to replace the meat. takuanInstead of kimchi, you can use yellow pickled daikon, radish.

However, none of those videos became as viral as the September 21, version which has been liked by 3.7million people and viewed 34.4 million times. Mariko posted the video one week ago. TikTok has been holding a corner of it in a chokehold for a week.