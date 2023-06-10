TikTok’s Donald Trump imagines a ‘crying Donald Trump’ after second indictment

TikTok users are imagining Donald Trump crying after he was indicted for the second time by the grand jury in the classified documents probe, and the viral videos have convinced many that he was really shedding tears, which isn’t true.

The former President of the United States was indicted for the second time for allegedly retaining classified documents and then obstructing the feds’ attempt to retrieve them.

Donald Trump denied any wrongdoing on his Truth Social platform after the official federal indictment of him was announced. However, the latest video isn’t the one people are reacting to.

TikTok makes Donald Trump cry

TikTok is full of videos with texts on them that claim: “President Donald Trump crying.”

The clip. the former POTUS is heard saying: “This was not just extreme carelessness with classified material, which is still totally disqualifying. This is calculated, deliberate, premeditated misconduct, followed by a cover-up that included false statements and lies to Congress, to the media, and the American people.”

Call it a camera illusion, but each time the video zooms in on Trump’s face, it appears as if he’s tearing up. Some users even added an emoticon of artificial tears below Trump’s eyes.

However, if you look closely, Trump isn’t really crying and the videos on TikTok are more of a mockery directed at him for facing federal charges.

Misrepresentation of viral videos

Even though Trump isn’t actually crying in the video, he did make the statement you can hear on it, but on another occasion with a different context.

This video is from 2016, when Trump asked questions regarding the case of Hillary Clinton, after she had admitted using a personal email server as secretary of State from 2009-2013 and claimed emails were deleted.

However, some TikTok users have falsely labeled the old video to make it look like Trump’s reaction to the recent indictment against him.

In a separate video, the former president reacts to indictment

Trump has responded to the 37-count federal indictment, but not in this video. It was posted on his social media account just minutes after it became public that Trump was facing charges.

Jack Smith is the Special Counsel who oversees the investigation. He was furious at the indictment. The Hill These reports are available in English. the former President posted a picture of Jack on his platform and went on to describe him as a “deranged lunatic,” a “Trump Hater” and a “deranged psycho.”

He even compared his case with current President Joe Biden‘s and asked why the latter wasn’t questioned similarly.

“Biden moved his Boxes all over the place, including to Chinatown and up to his lawyer’s office in Boston. Why isn’t deranged Jack Smith looking at that?” Trump wrote.