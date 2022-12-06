TikToker suggests asking this question at an interview to get any job

TikTok claims that asking the right question at interview is a way to land a job.

Jennifer Reardon, Communications Director and Consultant. @notjenneeree On the platform, she shared her advice with followers and noted that she is always “gotten the job.”

Reardon said that it is important for people to do interviews. “normal,” But before they are done, she recommends asking them questions like: “Are there any concerns that you have about me that we can address before we end?”

“You guys, they will have concerns, and then that’s your time to address them,” Reardon said before adding that the interviewers won’t have any more concerns once you address them.

Reardon ended: “You will literally get the interview saying you got the job.”

@notjenneeree SOMEONE ELSE MADE A VIDEO ABOUT HER PROFESSOR GIVING THE SAME ADVICE (tag her I can’t remember who) & I STG THIS IS MY SECRET TRICK AND IT WORKSSSSSSSS TRY IT immediately.

This video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times as of the writing date. It is also filled with commentaries from those who found the tip useful.

Some even shared that they’ve done similar things in interviews.

A single person wrote: “I always ask ‘what qualities does your best employee have that you’d like to see emulated?’ and they always eat it up.”

“I did this applying to PA school- it worked! I got in!”

Others said that they had tried to ask this question during interviews, but failed.

“Every time I’ve asked this, they are STUNNED, and not in a good way,” The third was the author.

“I’ve done this twice. Once it ended horribly, and it was embarrassing, and the other I got the job,” A fourth was added.

A second person interviewed people and said that the question made her feel good. “negatively” About a candidate

“I get so turned off by this question. Forces me to think negatively about you before I’ve had a chance to gather my thoughts about our conversation.”

Somewhere else, another person believes the question to be a simple “ TikTok trend” and points out a candidate’s “inexperience,” Reardon was prompted to tell Reardon that she received the tip from her manager and that she has used that tip. “for years.”

It’s safe to say that if you decide to use the tip, be prepared for a positive or negative outcome.

Indy100 Reardon was contacted by email to provide feedback.

