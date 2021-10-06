TikToker Shares How to Get 2 Burgers for the Price of One at Five Guys

A TikToker shared his hack for getting a free cheeseburger at Five Guys.

Each regular cheeseburger comes with two patties, and all toppings at the chain are free.

He recommends ordering a cheeseburger with toppings and an extra bun on the side.

Loading Something is loading.

At Five Guys Burgers and Fries, any regular hamburger or cheeseburger order comes with two patties. One TikToker figured out a way to turn those pieces of meat into two separate sandwiches for no extra charge.

Food bloggers JP Lambiase and Julia Goolia are the brains behind the HealthyJunkFood (@hellthyjunkfood) account on TikTok. The pair post videos sharing hacks for different fast-food chains, and their most recent Five Guys video had 2.3 million views at the time of writing.

In the video, Lambiase gives followers a step-by-step set of instructions on exactly how to hack their burger order, and he even breaks down why it works.

Lambiase explains that all toppings are free at the chain, and shows viewers his lengthy receipt to prove the $0 deal is extended to a side order of an additional bun.

“Now, when you get home, you’ll have all your toppings neatly on the side,” he said, displaying his haul of fixings. “With your extra bun, you can dress both of your burgers exactly the way you like.”

Lambiase continues to separate the two cheese-covered patties from one another and distribute his lettuce, tomato, onions, and other toppings to both sandwiches.

Five Guys is known to be more expensive than its other fast-food counterparts. But, according to an employee who previously spoke with Insider, there are ways you can save money on your orders, like knowing how many fries come in each serving size and ordering a “little” burger if you only want one patty. He also told Insider that he thinks the all-fresh ingredients make it worth the up-charge.

Even still, Lambiase believes the prices are too high. “If you’re not following us on TikTok,” he said at the end of his video, “you’re getting ripped off.”

Lambiase did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.