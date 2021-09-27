A dog’s reaction turned blood-curdling when he witnessed his owner drops to the floor. She quickly got up in intense fear to sprint away from her pet, afraid of getting injured.

In an attempt to see what her dog would do if she were in danger, TikTok users Haley & Dunkin pretended to choke. She shared the video to the platform, but what happened next was utterly unexpected.”

“Electric Z”o” In the background, Spongebob Squarepants was playing. The TikToker sat next to her dog, which appeared to be a black labrador.

A dog is standing over and looking at its owner as she lies on the floor; [left] A dog walking with a knife in its mouth towards its owner as she lies on the floor [right].

Haley & Dunkin then placed her hands around her neck, pretending to choke by making noises and eventually pretended to fall onto the ground. The black beauty immediately started walking towards her.

The coyote ran away, but the dog turned and faced her.Source: tiktok.com/@thedeeckendogs Haley & Dunkin had their pet pull out a knife from a storage area. It then walked back to their owner. He quickly moved in fear and started to stand. Source: tiktok.com/@ thedeeckendogs Eventually, Haley & Dunkin managed to order the dog to let go of the knife while the comment section was in stitches.

It first began smelling its owner and appeared to be lightly whimpering while confused. The hound then walked behind a cabinet and proceeded to do the unanticipated.

TikToker Haley & Dunkin was pretending to choke in front of her dog. | Source: tiktok.com/@ thedeeckendogs

For a mysterious reason, Haley & Dunkin’s pet pulled a knife Dunkin’s what seemed to be an unknown storage space and walked back to its owner, who quickly moved back in fright and began to stand up. The description read:

“why he WHIP IT OUT LIKE THAT. 😭😭”

The TikTok user kept moving around as the dog appeared to be following her with the sharp object. The labrador then accidentally poked her with the knife as another furry friend came to see what was happening.

Individual commenting on a TikTok post by Haley & Dunkin. | Source: tiktok.com/@ thedeeckendogs

Eventually, Haley & Dunkin managed to order the dog to let go of the knife while the comment section was in stitches. One remarked:

“He was about to do surgery ASAP.😂😳 ”

However, some were doubtful, wondering how and why the animal got hold of a dangerous kitchen utensil. The TikToker has since explained that it was something he had been trained to do.

The image shows a dog sitting next to its owner while lying on the ground with a knife. There i” also humorous overlay text”that reads: “sit still; I can’t slice you.”

A TINY WARRIOR

While HaDunkin’snkin’s dog seemed to want to hurt her, a little 6-year-old hero Yorkie Macy defended its 10-year-old owner Lily Kwan from an aggressive coyote.

A video was shared of a young girl being chased by this ferocious animal in her neighborhood while walking Macy. The wild animal seemed to be gaining on her, and she ran as fast as she could.

Lily eventually dropped her leash, and the dog turned to face the coyote. It was still alive, but it was injured. Some people were skeptical, believing that the Yorkie was protecting itself.

A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING

Both the TikToLily’sddog’s’s dog’s actions can leave many wondering abouanimals’animals’ behaviit’sBut it’s not all mysterious.

One known thinman’sut man’s best friends is that they lick their owners or other humans when expressing their fondness. This is a way for pets to learn information about people, which some may not know.

Many people find it uncomfortable when the pets sniff their derrieres. This innocent behavior is their way of saying hello to one another.

A dog is walking beside a beachgoer. Source: Shutterstock TIME TO TRAIN Beyond these instincts, there are methods in which people can teach their dogs to behave in a certain way. | Source: Shutterstock

TIME TO TRAIN

Beyond these instincts, there are methods in which people can teach their dogs to behave in a certain way. As many know, these include ordering their pet to sit, come, leave an object, or stay where they are.

These can be accomplished in both easy and more professional ways. For example, when teaching a dog to sit, one must hold a treat near their snout while moving oneone’snd up, which will cause the hound to sit down on the ground slowly.

Once seated, the individual should say “si”” a”d hand their pet the treat while petting them. It doedoesn’ttter if they sit, stay, fight a coyote or chase their owners with knives; one thing unites them all: the special place that they hold in humhumanity’sart.