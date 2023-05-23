TikToker Alix Earle Gives An Update Following Her Stranding in Italy

Alix Earle She didn’t live the dolce Vita during her Italian holiday.

The TikToker said that she, along with 10 of her friends, were left without a place to stay in Positano, Italy after falling victim to an alleged scam.

“We’re stranded in Italy,” the influencer said in a TikTok May 22,. The house where we were to stay doesn’t even exist. No car service. It’s midnight. It’s midnight. The girls’ holiday took a new turn.”

In an update a few hours later, Alix shared that the group had found a place to sleep, though not at the home they were expecting. The 22-year old The clip captioned“We were able to find a hotel the next day after discovering that our villa was not there.”

However, this is only a short-term solution. She added that the next morning they’d be “stranded once again”.