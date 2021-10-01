TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Dead at 19 Following Police Chase

“In reference to the motor vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday September 26, 2021, we have been notified by Homeland Security Investigations that 3 out of the 4 males that died as a result of the accident were identified as illegal immigrants from Mexico,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote on Sept. 29.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, according to authorities.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $38,000 for Salazar’s family.

“I don’t know what’s real and not real anymore,” the organizer wrote on the fundraiser. “We couldn’t believe it the moment we found out. Dont really want to get into details because it’s so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through. Never expected this happen but now you’re watching over us.”

Organizer Chris Vazquez shared, “Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother. He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm.”