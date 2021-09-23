TikTok of a McDonald’s struggling to deal with orders sparks debate about delivering fast food

Food deliveries have become an increasingly popular habit for many, after all, dinner is just one tap away.

TikTok has shared a TikTok clip that shows the real reality of what happens when drivers get overwhelmed by orders.

TikToker @contravolta123_ has shared footage of a McDonald’s where the countertop can be barely seen due to the sheer number of food orders scattered all around, ready to be collected by delivery drivers.

As the on-screen text caption reads: “This is what happens when you take 45 minutes to make 1 order and no drivers want to collect.”

After looking through the TikToker’s previous videos, it seems that they are based in the UK.

The shot appears to show at least 30 orders as the TikToker moves around the counter.

The video, which was posted about the large number of orders received, has been viewed more than 500,000 times. There have been nearly 30,000 likes and many comments from viewers sharing their thoughts.

Some noted this is a problem with food deliveries, and particularly mentioned McDonald’s as an example.

One person wrote: “Problem is that even if the drivers do accept the order it’s stone cold and the customer blames the driver.”

“Worst thing to happen to Maccies was getting 3rd parties in to deliver,” another person said.

Someone else added: “Explains why it’s always cold and takes an age to be delivered.”

“Always decline McDonald’s order, they’re rude and always make drivers wait 30 mins,” a fourth person replied.

Delivery drivers provided insight into their jobs and explained why they would not do the same thing as the TikTok.

One person wrote: “I stopped pickup from McDonald’s on busy nights, not worth it.”

“As a delivery driver I purposefully never accept McDonald’s order. They NEVER tip well enough and always waste your time,” another person said.

Someone else added: “What driver is going to wait 45 min just to earn £5 [over $6] for the delivery.”

“As a driver, I quickly learned not to pick up orders from places that take a long time. Even if the tip is good. The waiting is not worth it,” a fourth person replied.

