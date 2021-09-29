TikTok launches Latinx Creatives incubator program

Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans from September 15th – October 15th, TikTok is excited to show its continued appreciation for the Latinx community with the launch of TikTok Latinx Creatives.

TikTok Latinx Creatives, a new incubator program, will support and invest in emerging Latinx musicians and creators on TikTok. The 10-week program will focus on nurturing and developing 150 talented Latinx creators and music artists, aiming to further grow and develop an already thriving Latinx creative community on TikTok.

The application period for the program is open now and will close next week, September 8th 2021.

©TikTok

For this program, TikTok is reuniting with MACRO, the multiplatform media company that represents the voice and perspectives of Black people and persons of color, to advise on the selection of speakers, programming content, and professional and business-building opportunities for program participants. In addition, they will create a grant for a select group of Latinx creators and music artists, helping to further their content creator careers.

“Building on the success of our Macro x TikTok for Black Creatives program, we are thrilled to again partner with TikTok to identify and develop the next generation of Latinx entertainers,” Macro’s chief brand officer, Stacey Walker King, said about the endeavor in a statement.

Not only will J Balvin be the premier speaker at TikTok Latinx Creatives, he is also set to debut new music during an exclusive performance Sunday, September 12, only on TikTok LIVE.

“I love TikTok and seeing all of the amazing things that my fans are doing with my music as a soundtrack,” J Balvin shared his thoughts on their partnership. “It feels spontaneous and interactive in a way I haven’t felt with fans in a long time. I get inspired when I open up TikTok to see what they’re doing, and it encourages me to find new ways to present my music and keep things fresh!”