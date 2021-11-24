TikTok: How a Florida School Staircase went viral

TikTok has made the Florida high school staircase a popular meme

The app has gone viral with videos of students from Venice High School in Sarasota.

Here’s how a staircase from a high school became a TikTok celebrity.

After it was used as background for multiple viral TikTok videos, a Florida high school staircase became a popular meme.

Venice High School (VHS), Sarasota, Florida students have been posting TikTok videos on a staircase landing inside the school for several months. But, the sunny spot has gained new life on the app in the past week.

Now the high school is well-known across the nation, and the staircase videos have inspired parodies by TikTok users.

The videos have become so popular on TikTok’s corner that many people, even students, refer to VHS as “tiktok high.”

TikTok is the place to go for all things TikTok. The hashtag #venicehighschool has been viewed 5.8 million timesWhile the Hashtag #venicestairs received 2.2 million views. The Search term “venice high school stairs”This site has 8.6 millions views.

Many of the videos that have gone viral over the past week — and many of the subsequent parodies from non-VHS students — feature a dance to “Booty”T-Pain that was Jaelyn Rux, 19, choreographed the choreography (@jae.moves).).

TikTok users other than students have uploaded videos using TikTok’s. “green screen”The effect lets users superimpose their own images onto a photo background to create the illusion of filming from the famous staircase. These parody videos often feature Rux’s dancing.

“Pov you’re making a tiktok in the most famous High school on tiktok,”@smoothdewser, a TikTok user, wrote an on-screen caption to a parody video.

“I appreciate all the love on it,”Rux, the dancer, spoke to Insider. Rux said that although she wishes more viral videos would credit her for the dance, it was a good thing she did. “really cool to see them vibe and have fun with the trend.”

Students who posted staircase videos that went viral in November by some students have been posting for many months. TikTok user @dey.platt One of the most viral videos taken from the stairs, with over 3.4 million viewsIt has been Since April, TikTok dances are performed from the same location. @bnr.jay is also a creator. Since January, has been posting from this location.

Commentators on viral videos indicated that there has been an explosion in videos taken at the site which have appeared on For You pages over the past week.

“Tired of seeing these damn stairs man,”A comment on @bnr.jay’s video reads.

It’s unclear why VHS videos are popping up on For You Pages all over the country, but there is precedent for local events and trends popping up on TikTok. In August, the University of Alabama’s formal sorority recruitment process — better known as “Bama Rush” — went viral on TikTok, drawing wide audiences and inspiring parodies of the “outfit of the day”Many prospective sorority members uploaded videos throughout the process.

Other local happenings like New York University students posting about inadequate quarantine meals have also been surprising to draw large audiences on the app.

The district where Venice High School is situated, Sarasota County Schools was not available for comment.