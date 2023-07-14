TikTok Doc says Breast Lifting was botched by Dr. Roxy Victim while Filming

After watching a video of a young girl, he says that his life has been forever changed. Doctor A woman who frequently posts videos on social media of her surgeries botched the surgery.

Kelsey Cardenas says that while scrolling through TikTok one day when she came across Dr. Katharine Grawe, who is better known to her 800,000 followers as Dr. Roxy.

Kelsey, a social media sensation after posting video of her performing surgery on the internet, says: “I connected with her personality.” Cosmetic surgery Patients.

Kelsey said she had watched the videos on Dr. Roxy for many months before making the decision to go see her and have a breast lift.

Although she admits that she has never spoken to or met any of the former patients, she believes Dr. Roxy’s abilities as a doctor is already well-established.

Kelsey explains her thoughts at the time. “If she were to be brave and livestream the event, she would assume that she was not experiencing the problems she has.

The Ohio State Medical Board has revoked the license of Dr. Roxy.

Kelsey’s concerns are related to post-procedure injury, which became so common that Dr. Roxy was forced to suspend her license in November last year. She had already received two warnings. The first one was in 2018.

The 12th of July is a holiday. Ohio State Medical Board has officially revoked Dr. Roxy’s licence. The board stated in their 104 page decision that “Dr. Roxy’s continued practice poses a serious and immediate danger to the public.”

Kelsey claims that she suffered from post-procedure injury.

By four weeks, I already had a wound of five inches under my skin. [my] “It’s my breast,” says the woman. They told me to just put a pad on my breast and not do anything.

Kelsey believes that Dr. Roxy has filmed the procedure. She believes now that Dr. Roxy was more concerned with filming her procedure at times than actually performing it.

Kelsey was told the worst news by a doctor.

Kelsey: “He told me that this will never look normal again.”

Dr. Roxy has not responded to any requests from the media for comments about her license being revoked. She cannot appeal the Ohio State Medical Board decision.