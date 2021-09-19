TikTok bans viral challenge where kids STEAL from their schools

TIKTOK has had to ban a viral challenge that encourages children to steal from their schools.

The damaging TikTok trend is referred to as “devious licks”.

We expect our community members to be responsible online and in person. We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior. Please be kind to your schools & teachers. pic.twitter.com/mIFtsYwFRb — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) September 15, 2021

The term “lick” can be slang for stealing something successfully.

You can see kids stealing everything from soap dispensers to school roofs in the ‘deviously licks challenge’.

TikTok announced recently that all videos related to the challenge would be removed from their platform.

The app also stressed that TikTok users should “be kind” to their schools and teachers.

TikTokComms official twitter account tweeted: “We expect the community to create responsibly online and in real life.

“We’re removing content and redirecting hashtags & search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.

It added: “Please be kind to your schools & teachers.”

The tag #deviouslick has been banned and any content associated with it has been removed.

The videos of stealing had attracted hundreds of millions of viewers.

Most of the videos are edited to feature the song Lil B’s “Ski Ski BasedGod”.

TikTok spokeswoman said that they expect their community to be safe and responsible and do not permit content that encourages or facilitates criminal activity.

“We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behaviour.”

