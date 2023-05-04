Tiger Lily’s Instagram, age and previous roles

Alyssa Wapanatâhk stars as Tiger Lily in Disney’s latest live-action adaptation, Peter Pan & Wendy, but what do we know about the actress – from her age and upbringing to her social media presence and previous roles?

Disney’s slew of live action remakes and reimaginings has allowed countless young actors to display their talents to the world.

In the case of the newest arrival to Disney+, Peter Pan & Wendy, the film features a plethora of young actors, including rising star Alyssa Wapanatâhk.

Alyssa Wapanatâhk stars a Tiger Lily in Peter Pan & Wendy

Alyssa Wapanatâhk appears in a major role in Peter Pan & Wendy as she appears as Tiger Lily, the chief’s daughter within Neverland’s tribe of Native Americans.

The role of Tiger Lily has been expanded upon in the latest film as she’s shown to be a leading figure within the Lost Boys and she helps Wendy to free her brothers John and Michael after they’re caught by Captain Hook and his crew early on in the adventure.

In the final act of the film, with Wendy and the Lost Boys trapped aboard Hook’s ship yet again, she teams up with Peter to save the day in spectacular fashion.

Meet actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk

Canadian actress Alyssa Wapanatâhk was born in Fort McMurray, Alberta and was raised in the town of Conklin which is located 96 miles (155km) to the south.

As of Peter Pan & Wendy’s release in April 2023, Alyssa Wapanatâhk is 25 years of age as she was born on January 15, 1998.

Alyssa, like her character from the movie, is an indigenous woman. She and her family belong to the Bigstone Cree First Nation.

In her personal life, Alyssa is engaged to be married after her fiancé, Kieran – with whom she shares a daughter, proposed to her over Christmas 2022 after the pair had been together since the tenth grade in school.

Alyssa has an active social media presence, especially on Instagram. There, she shares behind-the scenes images and videos of her professional and personal lives to just over 10,000 followers at the moment of this writing.

Previous roles explored

Incredibly, Aylssa’s role in Peter Pan & Wendy is only her eighth acting credit.

In 2018, she made her on-screen début in three short films: Pure Love, Robo games and Pookmis. She followed this up in 2019 with another role, Swansong.

Alyssa Wapanatâk’s next role came in the 2022 film Bones Of Crows while she also appeared in the movie Rehab in the same year.

Most recently, in April 2023, the actress made her TV debut as a character named Lizzo in The CW series Riverdale which aired a matter of weeks before the arrival of Peter Pan & Wendy on Disney+.

This won’t be the last time we see Alyssa on our screens, however, as she is slated to appear in Bones Of Crows: The Series, a spin-off TV show that is set to release on CBC in Canada later in 2023.

Beyond acting, Alyssa also has a directing credit to her name as she helmed the 2019 short film Napes Kasêkipatwât – The Boy & The Braid.

Peter Pan & Wendy is Available to stream Disney+ will be available on Friday, 28 April 2023.