Tiger King 2 announced by Netflix, Joe Exotic Carole Baskin to return

Hey all you cool cats and kittens, the show that captivated the country just as the COVID-19 pandemic began is roaring back: Thursday, Netflix announced an upcoming “Tiger King 2.”

The first season of the series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” follows the story of Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage, his tigers and other big cats at his Tiger King Park in Oklahoma.

It also documents Maldonado-Passage being sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of attempting to hire someone to kill Carole Baskin, a fellow exotic animal park owner who consistently lobbied for Maldonado-Passage’s park to be shut down.

Netflix reports that the show, which premiered on Netflix March 20, 2020, was seen by 64 million households within its first four weeks. “Tiger King 2,” directed once again by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, will feature even “more madness and mayhem,” Netflix says.

The season’s release date has not been announced.

A video of Baskin in the U.S. Capitol and Maldonado Passage talking on the phone inside prison, and a billboard asking for Don Lewis’s death, founder of Big Cat Rescue, and husband to Baskin, was released in a part of the true crime series Netflix will stream.

This cult-phenomenon continues to make headlines for months after it was released. Last year, Maldonado-Passage wrote a letter to then-President Donald Trump asking to be pardoned. In July, a federal appeals court ruled Maldonado-Passage should receive a shorter prison sentence of 17.5 years rather than 22 years. A tell-all book is also set to be released in November.

It is not possible to find the Tiger King Park. All the big cats at the park were taken by federal officials in May, with the remaining animals there seized in August.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.