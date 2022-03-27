Tiger Johnson Scores a Superb Fourth round Knockout Win

On Saturday, Tiger Johnson defeated Sebastian Gabriel Chaves.

After reaching the quarterfinals at the 2021 Games, the former US Olympian is on the rise.

You can see his incredible knockout win right now.

LAS VEGAS — Ringside footage shows Sebastian Gabriel Chaves looking dazed, confused, and beaten after taking a thunderous finishing punch from Tiger Johnson flush to his face.

Johnson dazzled at a Top Rank boxing event broadcast by ESPN at Resorts World Las Vegas strip.

Johnson represented Team USA at the 2021 Olympics. He reached the quarterfinals of Tokyo, before becoming a professional later in the year. Johnson beat Antonius Grable in the fourth round in November, his debut.

He made his third fight in just four months, and he hopes to make more of an impression on the pro scene than he did in amateur.

He’ll be able to jab, punch and deliver devastating blows with the same accuracy he did against Chaves.

Johnson was barely happy with his win, as he turned away nonchalantly while Chaves crumpled on the floor after being hit with a technical-skilled straight right and left hook combination.

Insider was impressed with the 23 year-old’s ability to sit on press row.

Shakur Stevenson, another ex-US Olympian, was temporarily seated in the media section while Johnson received support.

“Touch him low, Tiger!”Stevenson could be heard shouting as he tried to encourage his friend, to shoot shots at the body.

Johnson can also call on Stevenson as an influencer, Top Rank, and Bob Arum, its powerful founder-CEO.

The company’s Twitter account posted video of Johnson finishing, captioned it: “Put him on your radar,”If you haven’t already, do it.

Here’s the knockout:

One camera focused on Johnson’s amazing shot on Chaves.

Johnson, a welterweight, tore Chaves apart so hard that the sound it made may have made those watching at home weep in pain.

Chaves was still on his knees, his eyes wandering aimlessly. Chaves appeared disoriented, so it was not surprising to see the referee storm into the fight to end the fight and give a 10 count.

Johnson’s record for pro victories increased to three (two knockouts) with Victory. Johnson is undefeated.

Nicolas Demario had scored two knockdowns against Josue Vargas in his super lightweight fight earlier in the evening. However, he was disqualified when he bit his opponent without any apparent reason.

Vargas, who was determined throughout, won unanimously.