Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Dropped Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit, Accusers Tell They’ve “Put It Behind Us”

A woman and her younger brother filed a lawsuit earlier in the month against Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears. They accused the comedy duo of forcing them to make sexually-themed sketch videos when they were children. Tuesday’s civil action was dropped and the family has been notified. “put this behind us.”

The “Jane Doe” who was representing herself in the federal civil case filed a notice of dismissal Tuesday with prejudice – meaning the suit cannot be re-filed. The plaintiff provided a statement, TMZ. reportedIt reads:

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

The lawsuit, filed Aug. 30 in federal court in California, accused Haddish and Spears of arranging for the children, who were 14 and 7 at the time of the 2013 incident, to be paid to appear in promotional videos via their mother – a friend of Haddish’s from the comedy circuit.

However, the videos were seen by the and verified by them. Daily BeastIt turned out that the film was sexually-themed. In one, the girl was asked to perform a suggestive act with a sandwich; in the other, filmed months later, the boy was depicted as the object of a pedophile’s obsession, with Haddish playing the boy’s mother and Spears playing the “pedophile.”

Later, Haddish said that she regretted having been part of the sketch.

A lawyer for Haddish told after the suit was filed that the children’s mother had been trying for years to extort the comedian, calling the claims “bogus”And a “shakedown.”Requests for comment from the comedians were not immediately answered by newly-listed lawyers.

Spears later stated that the lawsuit was an attempt to extort and a shakedown.

This story was contributed by Pamela Chelin