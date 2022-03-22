Tickets to ACE Family VIP Festival include a Chance to Get a Wedding Invitation

Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom, of the ACE Family YouTube channel, announced they will launch a festival.

VIP packages are $499 for five guests, with two ticket-holders allowing them to attend the wedding.

They also revealed that they will be leaving YouTube in 2023 to devote their time to traveling.

Austin and Catherine McBroom (who run the ACE YouTube channel) announced that they will launch a family festival, and 10 VIP ticket holders would be invited to their wedding.

Over the years, the ACE Family has been involved in many controversy. They have 18.9 million YouTube subscribers and post family vlogs featuring McBrooms with their three children. Their $10 million mansion was sold to pay $8.7 million in debt. They lost it all last October 2021. They now reside in a luxury home with a home theater and jacuzzi.





Austin’s Instagram account posted a countdown for festival tickets release.





Austin McBroom via Instagram









In their latest video posted March 19Title “The End of the ACE Family on YouTube,”According to the couple, they intend to stop using YouTube in 2022 and travel. “spend time with our family,”The ACE Family Fest will be held in August, they announced. The Event websiteThis is how the festival should be described “Disneyland meets Coachella,”With people of “all ages”Going on rides, interfacing with wildlife, and seeing live performances.

Austin claimed that the festival would be a “full experience”Where attendees can “interact with all the other ACE family members,”Two VIP ticket holders will also be selected “join us at our wedding at the end of this year.”

According to the ACE Family Fest website the event will take places in August. There will be 5,000 tickets, which will go on sale in April. Tickets can only be purchased in bulk. The website lists a package for $299 that includes three tickets. “ACE VIP pass”The package includes five tickets for $499. Two pass holders along with their four guests will be invited to the McBrooms’ wedding.

Over the past year, the couple was involved in numerous litigation battles. Catherine was sued by a cosmetics manufacturer in April 2021. They claimed she attempted to stage a retaliation. “takeover”She was co-managing a line of skincare products. Insider reported that Catherine denied these allegations in a July 2021 court file.

Austin Beverly Hills city council has been suedThey were charged with hosting an “unsanctioned” gathering in October 2021. McBroom representatives didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Catherine Paiz (@catherinemcbroom), contributed this post

You can find more stories like these from Insider’s Digital Culture Team here.