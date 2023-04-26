Tickets, presale codes and dates

Motionless In White has announced a 2023 North American tour – here are details on the presale code, tickets, and tour dates.

Motionless In White has unveiled the dates for the biggest North American trek in the metalcore band’s career, titled The Touring The End Of The World Tour, which is set to begin later this year.

Alpha Wolf Knocked Loose After the Burial will perform with the members of the band. MilwaukeeIndianapolis, Houston and Denver are among the other destinations.

The presale for some tickets has already started and here are more details about the presale code and general ticket sale if you want to see the band.

Tickets for Motionless in White 2023 presale code

Virgin Hotels: Theater You can now use your presale code VHLV2023 The sale of tickets will begin at 10am on April 27, 2019.

All venue presales and the Live Nation presale will kick off at 10 am on Thursday – you can use the code VINYL Secure your tickets via the Live Nation pre-sale.

We recommend checking the stadium venue’s official website and social media handles for more information on how to find the presale code and take part in the ticket sale.

Artist presales began at 12pm local time, on April 25, 2019. Check out this tweet below for a direct link to Apple Music or Spotify’s presale.

There are more options for general sales and presale tickets

Citi card holders have also been given access to a special presale starting on Tuesday April 25, in addition to the presale for artists.

Enter the six-digit account number of your Citibank Debit Mastercard, or Citibank credit card to purchase tickets. The transaction must be completed using either a Citibank Debit Mastercard or a Citibank Credit Card.

The VIP packages, official platinum tickets, and other ticket types were released Tuesday. The general public sale starts at 10 am local time on Friday, April 28 on Ticketmaster’s website.

On September 16, Motionless in White’s tour begins in Scranton. It will then continue in Pittsburg and Grand Rapids before ending in Indianapolis. The list of cities and venues below will help you find your nearest venue.