Tickets, presale code and complete dates

Love and Rockets have extended their 2023 US tour – here’s information about the presale code, tickets, and details on tour dates.

For their 14th anniversary tour, band members Daniel Ash and David J have added US dates.

From May to June 2023 the trio will play a number of shows and stop in Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle.

Here’s all the information you need, including the presale code, how to purchase your tickets, and tour dates.

Love and Rockets tickets and presale code

Early access tickets were released as part of a presale at 10 am ET/9 pm CT on Wednesday, April 12 on Live Nation’s website.

Pre-sale Code for this gig: Royal Oak‘s Royal Oak Music Theatre is FOOLS, the venue confirmed in a post on Twitter.

All remaining tickets for sale on Ticketmaster at 10 AM ET/9 PM CT, Thursday, April 13th.

In March, the English rock group announced the first tour. They have since added 10 additional shows to the North American trek.

Tour dates

The band’s West Coast trek starts on May 20 in Los Angeles, followed by stops in Oakland, Salt Lake City, and a two-date concert in Portland.

Love and Rockets will close the tour with a concert in San Antonio on June 17. You can find the closest city or venue by clicking here.

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cruel World

May 21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Sandy Amphitheater

May 26 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 27 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theater

June 5 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

June 6 – Chicago, IL @ Rivera Theatre

June 7 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

June 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater

June 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

June 11 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

June 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

June 15 – Dallas, TX @ Factory In Deep Ellum

June 16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

June 17 – San Antonio Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

More details

Bauhaus members Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins formed Love and Rockets. The group was formed in 1984 by Bauhaus members David J, Daniel Ash and Kevin Haskins. They have since released seven studio albums.

The group dropped their debut album, Seventh Dream of Teenage Heaven, in 1985, followed by their second one 1986’s Express, and the third album, titled Earth, Sun, Moon, released in 1987.

Their self-titled album Love And Rockets was their fourth and most successful album. It featured the hit single So Alive.

