‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The White Lotus’ Among Winners – Full List

FILM
Best Music Supervisor for Films Budgeted More Than $25 Million
Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Music Supervision in Films Budgeted under $25 Million
Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Star and Barb go to Vista Del Mar
Best Music Supervision in Films Budgeted under $10 Million
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love
Film Budgeted Below $5 Million: Best Music Supervisor
Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola
Best song written and/or recorded for a film
“Dos Oruguitas”From Encanto
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Performer: Sebastián Yatra
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever
The Best Television Song Written and/or Recorded
Title: “F*** The Pain Away”
Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches), is the songwriter
Performers: The Moordale Singers & Oli Julian
Program: Sex Education
Episodes 302 & 307
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision in a Documentary
Angela Asistio – Val
Best Music Supervision in Docuseries
Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”
TRAILERS
The Best Music Supervision in Trailers
Toddrick Spalding – King Richard
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision for Advertising (Synch).
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”
Best Music Supervision for Advertising (Original Musik)
Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in Video Games
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22