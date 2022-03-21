‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The White Lotus’ Among Winners – Full List

FILM

Best Music Supervisor for Films Budgeted More Than $25 Million

Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Music Supervision in Films Budgeted under $25 Million

Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Star and Barb go to Vista Del Mar

Best Music Supervision in Films Budgeted under $10 Million

Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love

Film Budgeted Below $5 Million: Best Music Supervisor

Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola

Best song written and/or recorded for a film

“Dos Oruguitas”From Encanto

Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Performer: Sebastián Yatra

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever

The Best Television Song Written and/or Recorded

Title: “F*** The Pain Away”

Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches), is the songwriter

Performers: The Moordale Singers & Oli Julian

Program: Sex Education

Episodes 302 & 307

Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision in a Documentary

Angela Asistio – Val

Best Music Supervision in Docuseries

Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”

TRAILERS

The Best Music Supervision in Trailers

Toddrick Spalding – King Richard

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision for Advertising (Synch).

Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”

Best Music Supervision for Advertising (Original Musik)

Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in Video Games

Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22