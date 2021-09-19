Tia Mowry-Hardrict Moves Her YouTube Series Up A Notch Into Cable Television

It’s rare that a YouTube series makes it to cable TV but leave it up to Tia Mowry-Hardrict to do just that. The Sister, Sister star’s YouTube series Quick Fix has become a popular go-to for fans in learning some of the best life hacks and delicious food recipes.

The 43-year old was delighted to be offered the opportunity to bring her web series to a cable network because of its popularity.

During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the mom-of-two said she was simply “blown away” by the opportunity “You know, I was just blown away. My goal, to be honest with you, is just to continue to inspire and to encourage and to create content, to build a community where everybody can just come together and feel good, right?” she explained.

“But for it to be taken to the next level, it was just beyond me. It was definitely something that I started jumping up and down when I heard that a cable network was interested in my show.”

Quick Fix is coming to Cleo TV after striking a multi-year licensing deal. Fans can anticipate the show premiering in October with a whopping 80 episodes set to roll out according to Deadline.

“People always ask me: ‘how do you do it?’ I just follow what I’m passionate about, you know what I mean? When I’m passionate about something it never really feels like work and I just keep on going and going and going and going.”

“That’s exactly what I did with this channel. It’ll be four years in September and I’m just excited that more eyeballs will be on the show and more people will be inspired and entertained and just enjoy all of the life hacks that I have to offer,” Mowry Hardrict confirmed the news. ”

Although she’s gearing up for the release of her new cookbook, The Quick Fix Kitchen, not all of her episodes will be just about cooking. As she grows her lifestyle brand, episodes will include inspiring conversations and beauty tips. “It brings me so much joy that there’s a purpose to all of this and if I put a smile on someone’s face then it makes me truly happy.”

While she is focused on this new chapter, she also prepares for the school year. After the 2020 pandemic, she noticed that her son, Cree, was having vision issues, so she decided to team up with Pearle Vision to host their “Eyes On The Prize” web series. “80 percent of children learn through their eyes,” she said.

“There’s this new normal and that new normal comes with anxieties and just being overwhelmed. And I know that that’s me and I’m sure a lot of other parents can really relate to that, so what’s really great about what Pearle Vision is doing is they care about the people behind the eyes; they care about people.”

“They care about parents and they want to help these parents navigate through this new normal.” Mowry-Hardrict will be hosting an Instagram Live to discuss statistics and to give some helpful advice alongside Dr. Gilboa on Sept. 14, 2021, via her Instagram account.