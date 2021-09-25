Tia Booth’s Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise Pick: So Who is Tia Booth?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant potential spoilers for Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Tia Booth made her debut on The Bachelor in Season 22. She competed against 29 other women to win over race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. Tia told Arie that she had fallen in love with her before being eliminated in Week 8. Becca Kufrin was the winner.
Later, that year Tia joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise, where she almost found love with former Bachelor Colton Underwood. Although they eventually went their separate ways, and Tia left paradise without a proposal, her arrival on Season 7 of BIP proves that she hasn’t given up on love just yet. But who does Tia Booth pick on Bachelor in Paradise? Continue reading to find out.
Who does Tia Booth pick on Season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?
Reality Steve previously reported that Tia leaves paradise alone, yet again, despite connecting with a few men on the show. On arriving in Paradise, Tia immediately has eyes for Kenny Braasch. Tia uses her date card to have a one-on-one with Kenny. He accepts, despite ongoing relationships with Mari Pepin and Demi Burnett.
While the two got pretty cozy (and naked) on their date, Tia hinted that their connection eventually fizzled out on a previous episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Tia told Becca of her short-lived rendezvous, “I’m pretty sure Kenny went straight to Demi. And they full-on made out.”
According to Tia, her brief romance with Kenny ended amicably. Although the two didn’t form a love connection, Tia said that they still had a pretty great time. “It was a blast, and I was glad that I took him because he was probably the only person that would’ve been comfortable naked,” She explained.
Tia and Kenny’s chemistry was nothing compared to her ongoing romance with Blake Monar, who recently found himself caught in a love triangle.
Blake Monar and Tia Booth split before the Season 7 finale.
Blake and Tia instantly hit it off, and there appears to be no one standing in their way of leaving paradise together. The relationship between Blake and Tia seems to be going well, but Blake’s status is threatened by a passionate kiss between James Bonsall and Tia.
In a teaser for the Sept. 21 episode of BIP, Tia says that she’s “torn between two different guys.” Tia tells Blake: “James has gone out of his way to make me feel special. But Blake, I need you to act as you care about me.” Blake passionately pleads, “There’s nothing I want more out of this than leaving with you. Like, what more do you need to hear from me?”
Reality Steve’s report leads us to believe their relationship only continues to go downhill from here, but viewers will have to tune in to see exactly how their love story (or lack thereof) unfolds.
Watch new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.