Tia Booth’s Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise Pick: So Who is Tia Booth?

Reality Steve previously reported that Tia leaves paradise alone, yet again, despite connecting with a few men on the show. On arriving in Paradise, Tia immediately has eyes for Kenny Braasch. Tia uses her date card to have a one-on-one with Kenny. He accepts, despite ongoing relationships with Mari Pepin and Demi Burnett.

While the two got pretty cozy (and naked) on their date, Tia hinted that their connection eventually fizzled out on a previous episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Tia told Becca of her short-lived rendezvous, “I’m pretty sure Kenny went straight to Demi. And they full-on made out.”

According to Tia, her brief romance with Kenny ended amicably. Although the two didn’t form a love connection, Tia said that they still had a pretty great time. “It was a blast, and I was glad that I took him because he was probably the only person that would’ve been comfortable naked,” She explained.

Tia and Kenny’s chemistry was nothing compared to her ongoing romance with Blake Monar, who recently found himself caught in a love triangle.