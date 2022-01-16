Thursday Box Office: ‘Scream’ Reduced to $3.5 million

“Scream,” the fifth film in what is a revival of Wes Craven’s iconic horror franchise, made $3.5 million on Thursday night in box office preview screenings from approximately 3,000 screens beginning at 7:00 p.m. This weekend, it opens on 3,661 screen.

“Scream”In just the second weekend 2022, there is a chance over its four-day Martin Luther King Day holiday weekend for a dethrone “Spider-Man: No Way Home”As the No. The superhero movie was America’s No. 1 movie for the month. Strong exit polls for the horror film and a score of 4/5 stars on PostTrak suggest that it could be set up to have a strong start to the year.

Paramount is projecting “Scream”The estimated cost of the weekend was in the $20 million to $30 million range, but independent trackers indicate that it could drop between $30 and 35 million. That would put it close to something like Universal’s “Mama,”This also opened in the MLK four day weekend 2013 and grossed $28.4 million. “Glass,”This movie, which opened at $40.3 million, had $3.7 Million in preview screenings on MLK weekend 2019.

Another recent horror revival is here for comparisons “Halloween Kills”It grossed $4.85million in preview gross and will open to $49.4million in October 2021. Paramount’s own “A Quiet Place Part II”It opened in May with $4.8 million in previews, and later opened at $47.5 million.

“Scream” is directed by the filmmaking duo Radio Silence, or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and it’s set 25 years after the brutal murders in Woodsboro from the original “Scream”Film from 1996. Neve Campbell, CourteneyCox, and David Arquette return to the role of the ghostface mask-wearing killers. And like the original film that’s self-aware, meta and with characters who are movie-literate, the new film has fun with the idea of this particular rebooted premise.

A new star has emerged “Scream”These are Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison and Dylan Minnette.

Paramount Pictures is co-producing the film with Spyglass Media Group. Paramount will distribute the film. “Scream”Spyglass Media Group handles select territories worldwide The “Scream”Spyglass holds all rights to franchises