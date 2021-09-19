Thug arrested after he filmed himself with huge knife dancing in London nightclub boasting ‘I don’t care about police’

A THUG who filmed himself brandishing a huge knife in a nightclub on Snapchat and bragged about the blade has been jailed.

23-year-old Abel Buafo recorded himself swinging the knife in the air, while he danced and sang in front of London clubbers.

4 He bragged that he “didn’t care” about the cops while posing with the knife Credit: PA

4 Yesterday he was jailed for more than six years Credit: PA

During the night one of his pals even nudged him and told him to put it away, but Buafo told him “I don’t even care about the feds bruv, on my mum’s life.”

Footage captured 22 December 2019, at a club on Silver Street in Enfield, shows him fist bumping people while holding the knife, and dropping it on the floor before picking it up.

Buafo was also heard calling his knife a blicky, slang term for a knife, and posted a picture online the next day with a sad face saying “lost my shank”.

Detectives were alerted to the video and tracked Buafo to his Lambeth house in February 2020. There, they found that he had tried to dispose of a substance into the sink.

They found strange bubbles in the sink and determined that the substance was phenacetin. Phenacetin is an agent used to make crack cocaine.

Officers also found lots of drug paraphernalia including scales and snap bags, hydraulic presses, MDMA pills, as well as MDMA pills.

More than £200 in cash and £1,200 in counterfeit cash, as well as a Rambo-style knife, were also found.

Officers found large quantities of cannabis, 903mg and cocaine, two scales, snap bags, and a second address that was linked to Buafo.

Police searched Buafo’s phone and found evidence that he had a drug supply dating back to September 2018. They also found evidence that he was living a lavish life with photos of high-end items.

Buafo was sentenced yesterday at Inner London Crown Court to six years and four month imprisonment.

Buafo pleaded guilty between March 12, 2020 and July 29, 2021 to multiple offences, including possession, possession, Class A and Class B drugs, criminal property, and being involved in the supply of a class A drug.

Detective sergeant Raymond Sekalongo, the investigating officer, said: “Buafo was arrogant enough to think he was above the law and thought he could not only take a knife into a nightclub, but broadcast himself on social media doing it.

“Buafo was wrong not to ‘care about the feds’, because the Met is absolutely committed to taking offensive weapons and drugs off the streets of London.

“The knife in the nightclub and the Rambo knife found in Buafo’s address is yet another example of the intractable link between drug supply and violence.

“Those carrying weapons and supplying drugs should expect a visit from us in the near future.”

4 Cops found a huge Rambo knife at his home Credit: PA

4 He posted regular updates on Snapchat Credit: PA