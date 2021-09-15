Through one of his children, Christopher Meloni is related to Mariska Hargitay.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay’s relationship is admired by many. After the birth of their first child, their relationship grew deeper. Find out more.
The relationship between Christopher Meloni, actor, and Mariska Hargitay has been a topic of conversation for many years. Although some people believe they have a deeper relationship than they show, the former noted that their friendship is purely platonic.
Meloni and Hargitay first met at the screen test for “Law & Order: SVU.” The pair acted together on the show for twelve years as detectives Eliott Stabler and Olivia Benson.
The former left the show in 2011 but remained close to Hargitay. People asked the actress about her feelings on Meloni’s departure.
Hargitay stated that she was devastated and sad when the actor left the series because they had created it together. Furthermore, Hargitay made it known that she and Meloni had gone through so many milestones and spent so much time together.
The actress said she did so much mental gymnastics and mind reinvention, after which she was okay. They supported each other and cheered one another on at memorable events, such as their marriage.
Hargitay and Peter Hermann were married in 2005. They have been married 16 years. Their three children are Andrew, Amaya, August.
USA Today, 2014: Meloni made it clear that he was a crazy father to his two children.
On the other hand, Meloni had been married to his wife, Sherman Williams, since the onset of “SVU.” The pair first met each other on the set of the HBO series, where Meloni made his debut.
The star was smitten by Williams’ good looks and was certain he had to meet the woman. It didn’t turn out the way it was planned, because Williams was already in a committed relationship. They began their relationship a few years later and finally got married.
The couple welcomed Sophia in 2001 and Hargitay was asked to be their godmother. Meloni was three years later able to celebrate the birth of Dante, their second child.
His role as a father has become more important than his role as an actor since the arrival of his children. He loves sharing photos of the actor with his kids on Instagram, especially Sophia.
On Meloni’s birthday in April 2019, Sophia took to her Instagram page to serenade her star dad with sweet words. She said that the actor was a legend and had always guided her and inspired.
Meloni has repeatedly spoken out about his role of father. The father of two revealed to USA Today that he thought he was crazy for being a father in 2014. He was physically and emotionally affectionate, and he loved his children more than any rational explanation.