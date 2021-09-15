Through one of his children, Christopher Meloni is related to Mariska Hargitay.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay’s relationship is admired by many. After the birth of their first child, their relationship grew deeper. Find out more.

The relationship between Christopher Meloni, actor, and Mariska Hargitay has been a topic of conversation for many years. Although some people believe they have a deeper relationship than they show, the former noted that their friendship is purely platonic.

Meloni and Hargitay first met at the screen test for “Law & Order: SVU.” The pair acted together on the show for twelve years as detectives Eliott Stabler and Olivia Benson.

Mariska Hargitay (right) and Christopher Meloni (left) at an event. Although Christopher Meloni left in 2011, the former remained close with Hargitay.

The former left the show in 2011 but remained close to Hargitay. People asked the actress about her feelings on Meloni’s departure.

Hargitay stated that she was devastated and sad when the actor left the series because they had created it together. Furthermore, Hargitay made it known that she and Meloni had gone through so many milestones and spent so much time together.

Mariska Hargitay plays Detective Olivia Benson. Christopher Meloni plays Detective Elliot Stabler. Photo by Getty Images. The actress stated that she had done so many mental gymnastics and mind reinventions, which made her feel fine.”Law & Order: SVU”

The actress said she did so much mental gymnastics and mind reinvention, after which she was okay. They supported each other and cheered one another on at memorable events, such as their marriage.

Hargitay and Peter Hermann were married in 2005. They have been married 16 years. Their three children are Andrew, Amaya, August.

USA Today, 2014: Meloni made it clear that he was a crazy father to his two children.