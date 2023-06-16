Throne & Liberty preview – A stunning world that needs to stand out

WHETHER you’re into World of Warcraft, Genshin Impact, or Final Fantasy 14, MMOs are taking over gaming.

Throne & Liberty from Amazon Games is here to give the genre a chance, and see if it can make it big.

1 The world of Throne & Liberty makes it stand out. Amazon Games

We were impressed by the stunning visuals of this game, which gives us a panoramic view of the terrain.

In the cutscenes there is also a smooth animation with animated faces.

NPCs don’t feel stiff, giving the world a little bit more realism.

The game will bring back a sense of fantasy from the Middle Ages, similar to Game of Thrones.

Throne & Liberty mixes swords and sorcery, where dwarves can transform into giant golems at the drop of a hat.

You can explore the land faster by changing from a human to a wolf.

These transformations play a key part in traversal, much like the mounts in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You are now the bird, and you will glide down steep cliffs.

Otherwise, Throne & Liberty sticks strictly to the classic MMO formula, with hub cities full of quest-giving NPCs.

The game has all the features that you would expect, such as optional missions and combat with cooldowns.

There are real-time combat elements, which allows you to counter certain attacks before they are made.

It is possible to negate the damage and attack again.

It’s an early-game feature but we are sure the moves will evolve the further you get into the game.

The guild system is a major part of the game, and it brings together dozens or players to battle.

You can play with up to 70 other players and fight for control of castles and land.

Nothing that we’ve seen so far in Throne & Liberty is mind-blowing, but it’s a solid overall package.

When it comes out, it will be free-to-play and available on Steam and modern consoles, and it’s likely to see a lot of players on launch.

It will still need to have some unique features that make it stand out.

Georgina young on behalf GLHF.