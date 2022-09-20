Three-year-old girl turns heads with terrifying baby doll she affectionately calls ‘Creepy Choe’

Nothing’s cuter than a little girl and her doll, but one 3-year-old’s favorite toy is making others do a double-take. 

Briar Rose Beard named her doll, which is quite scary looking, “Bir Rose Beard”. “Creepy Chloe”After spotting her in a Spirit Halloween shop, it was love at first sight. The Florida toddler fell in love with her right away.   

“She said, ‘I love this doll, mommy look at this doll, I am its mommy, and it needs me,’” Briar’s mother Brittany Beard told Inside Edition. “I was like, ‘oh OK…’” 

They are inseparable.

“Briar sleeps with her and has to take her everywhere,” Brittany said.  

The Creepy Baby DollIt is truly amazing. The doll’s skin appears ruptured, and its eyes appear black, But press Chloe’s stomach, and you’re greeted with lit up red eyes and a cute baby giggle that eventually morphs into an evil laugh.   

Briar responded to a question about Chloe’s special qualities. “She is cracked.” 

Brittany reaffirmed, “Laughing.” “She likes that she is cracked.”

 

