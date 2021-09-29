THREE times as many unvaccinated people are catching Covid as those who have been double-jabbed, official figures show.

An individual who received their second Pfizer dose in May has a 66% lower chance of being positive than someone who did not receive it.

For AstraZeneca the risk is 54 per cent lower and for Moderna it is 76 per cent. These figures are based upon random swab testing and are the first to be published by the Office for National Statistics.

Experts say they offer proof that jabs are cutting transmission — with cases also halved after a single dose.

According to the ONS, infections were 55% lower in people who have had Covid. However, they were 59% lower in those who did not wear masks. The report came as the UK yesterday confirmed another 37,960 Covid cases — a rise of five per cent in a week.

Since mid-September, numbers have barely risen.

Yesterday, death rates dropped by nearly a fifth to 40.

Over the weekend, the number of patients admitted to hospital fell to 6,865. It was the first month that it fell below 7,000.

On Sunday, only 38,971 vaccines had been dispersed. Only 38,971 vaccines were distributed on Sunday. Approximately 89.7 percent of the over-16 population is now vaccinated.

The ONS report was based upon tests sent to 167.288 people between August 29th and September 11th.

Prof Kevin McConway, Open University statistics expert, said: “The headline findings are that vaccinated people were less likely to test positive.

“Younger people, people who never wore face coverings indoors, and people who had more social contacts were all more likely to test positive.”

