Three surprising reasons for itchy bums – when to see your doctor

A persistent itch anywhere on your skin is not a good thing.

When the itching sensation appears around your rear, it is even more embarrassing and can cause anxiety.

1 You can have an itch anywhere on your body. Credit: Getty

The itching is more of a symptom than a medical condition.

It’s vital to try and identify the problem, especially if it is something more serious.

According to Dr Sarah Garsed, itchy bums are more common than people think.

“While many people don’t talk openly about this symptom – usually for fear of embarrassment – experiencing itching of the bum is very common and can be a sign of something as simple as what you ate the night before, or as complicated as infection,” she told Central Recorder.

It is important to discuss these symptoms openly with your doctor, says the expert.

“Believe me, we’ve heard it all before and the good news is, we can help you treat the annoying symptom quickly and effectively before it gets worse,” she added.

Do you have an itchy bottom and don’t know if you should visit the doctor?

This article by Dr Garsed discusses some of the surprising causes for itchy skin and whether or not you should be concerned.

1. Stress and anxiety

Prolonged periods of stress and anxiety can impact the body in many ways and cause inflammation.

The itchiness can be caused by irritation in the stomach and on the bottom.

If you are stressed, try methods to reduce your levels of anxiety like exercise, sleep, meditation and controlled breathing.

2. Diabetes

Diabetes is a life-long condition that causes blood sugar (glucose) to become too high.

Many people are unaware that they have type 2 diabetes. Complications include heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.

Diabetes can be classified into two types:

Type 1 – Where the pancreas doesn’t produce any insulin. They are often born with the condition..

Type 2 – Where the pancreas doesn’t produce enough insulin or the body’s cells don’t react to insulin. This is usually a later-life condition.

Diabetes, and the poor circulation that often comes with it, can lead to excessive scratching and irritation, and this can often be experienced on the bum.

3. Diet

A lot of food can cause irritation and make itching even worse.

Anal itchiness can be caused by spicy foods, citrus fruit and dairy products.

Itchy bottoms can be caused by drinks that cause you to feel dehydrated and upset, such as coffee, alcohol, and fizzy beverages.

If you have a diet that includes lots of these, it’s best to remove these one by one, every few days, to help determine which could be causing your itching.

You need to be aware of other causes for itchy feet You should also be aware of the following causes: Worms

diarrhoea

incontinence

Ringworm

STIs (like genital warts)

skin conditions like eczema

The side effects of steroids cream The official guidance says: “It is rare for an itchy, swollen bottom to indicate something serious.” But rarely, this could be a symptom of anal cancer or bowel carcinoma, and it is important to see a GP. Source: NHS

Seeking medical attention

It is worthwhile to visit your GP if you still experience itching after waiting a few weeks for the symptoms to subside.

The expert noted that this is particularly true if the itching occurs in conjunction with bleeding or if the pain is extreme.