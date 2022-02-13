Three People Shot Outside Justin Bieber Afterparty in Los Angeles

Three people were injured following a shooting outside a Los Angeles hotspot that was hosting an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert early Saturday morning.

Following Bieber’s invite-only Super Bowl Weekend performance at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, celebrities — including rappers Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Gunna — gathered at the popular restaurant The Nice Guy for a post-show afterparty; Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and Tobey Maguire were also among the celebs seen entering the afterparty, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out on the sidewalk outside the hotspot; in an edited video posted by TMZ, the sound of 10 gunshots soon followed as people were fighting in the street.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone that three people — a 19-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man — were injured after they were struck by gunfire during the shooting. All three were admitted to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Police did not have a suspect in custody.

While TMZ also shared footage of Kodak Black allegedly in a scuffle prior to the gunshots ringing out, it’s unclear whether he was involved in the actual shooting. A rep for the rapper did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time.