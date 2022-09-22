Three of the WORST iPhone mistakes you can make – and they could cost you

Do not make iPhone mistakes that could be easily avoided

These are the top three iPhone mistakes to avoid in order to stay safe from hacks, hackers, cyber-snooping, and other types of leakage.

Re-using passwords

Re-using passwords is almost an excuse.

We’re constantly told to choose complicated passwords – and it’s never been easier to do just that.

iCloud Keychain saves your passwords, encrypts and stores them in the cloud.

So you can choose very strong passwords without having to remember them – your phone will simply enter them for you at log in.

This is one the most effective defenses against hackers.

“iCloud Keychain remembers things so that you don’t have to,” Apple explains.

“It auto-fills your information – like your Safari usernames and passwords, credit cards, Wi-Fi networks and social log-ins – on any device that you approve.

“iCloud Keychain stores your passwords and credit card information in such a way that Apple cannot read or access them.”

A new feature in Safari’s web browser is Strong Passwords.

Signing up for Safari will give you the option to choose an auto-generated password which is very difficult to crack.

The password is automatically saved to your iCloud Keychain, so you don’t have to remember.

On your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, follow these steps:

Tap Settings > [your name] > iCloud (on iOS 10.2 or earlier, it’s just Settings > iCloud)

Tap Keychain

To turn on iCloud Keychain, tap the slider

There’s even a new system introduced in iOS 16 called Passkey that can make your account even more secure – by letting you log in without any password at all.

Use auto-erase instead

Losing an iPhoneIt could be stolen or someone is trying to get into it.

Passcodes can be used to make it easy for you to choose numbers like 000000 or 123456.

These simple passcodes allow crooks to access your mobile.

If your passcode attempts are unsuccessful, you can activate the Erase Data function to have your iPhone wipe itself.

Your iPhone will be wiped if you activate the setting after 10 passcode attempts.

This will delete all your personal information from the device.

Importantly, although your data may be deleted from your iPhone, it is not essential that you lose all of your data.

This is because your data isn’t deleted from your iCloud.

As long as you keep regular backups of your iCloud account, you will be fine.

This means that the person who took your iPhone will not be able access your private photos, text messages and other information.

With iCloud, your iPhone can be restored to a similar state to the one it was before you replaced it.

So how do you do it?

Go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and then enter your passcode.

Scroll to the bottom of the screen and change the toggle for Erasing Data to the On position.

But be wary of using this feature if you have young children who regularly get access to your iPhone – because they may accidentally wipe it.

Allow apps to track you

You can easily change the settings of your iPhone to prevent advertisements from following you around the web.

App Tracking Transparency allows you to choose which apps can track you.

After you open and download a new app, a notification will ask you if the app can track your activity on other websites and apps.

The app will show you information about the things it would track.

Tap Ask App Not to Track at this point to block the activity or to allow it.

Download the app and go to Settings > Privacy > Tracking to opt out of any app tracking.

Next, toggle on Allow Apps for Request to Track.

This means that any app that asks permission to track you will automatically be blocked.

Apple says that all other apps can no longer access your device’s advertising information.

You can still disable tracking permissions for apps that you have already downloaded.

You can do this by going to Settings, taping an app, then tapping to disable Allow Tracking.

Alternativly, you can go to Settings, Privacy, Tracking, then tap each app to be turned on or off.

