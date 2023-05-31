Three of the easiest vegetables to grow include a vegetable you can “practically ignore”.

Three delicious plants practically grow themselves, according to a GARDENING expert.

TikToker Angel has a ton of great tips for beginners who want their seeds to sprout.

2 TikToker Angel’s revealed 3 plants that grow incredibly easily Credit: TikTok / @perkyplantparent

2 She suggested that beginners grow potatoes, lettuce and tomatoes Credit: TikTok / @perkyplantparent

Angel (@perkyplantparentRecently, a gardener in exhibited three vegetables that require minimal attention.

The woman said with a smile, wearing a shirt decorated with plants.

She pointed out the most popular starch in society: The potato.

Angel says that the tuber continues to grow underground even if a gardener is distracted.

The TikToker then explained how tomatoes are a perfect addition to any garden project.

As long as these plants are watered, fertilized and kept alive you will reap their rewards,” said the woman smiling while standing in front a row of potted flowers.

Last but not least, she suggested to novice gardeners that they grab a pack of lettuce seed.

As she proudly displayed her baby sprouts, she explained that it was not difficult to grow and could be grown in any shade.

Commenters shared their opinions on tomatoes and potatoes.

I planted 50 or more seed potatoes in different conditions last year. [get] One person replied, “not a single one.”

This was a strange response from the original poster.

A person mentioned that they grew potatoes in large buckets, but found them too small.

Angel explained that the plants need to be fertilized, and it takes around 3 months for them to grow fully.

Make sure that you grow at the right time. “They don’t really like heat that much,” she said to the user.

Angel replied that she fertilizes her tomatoes every 2 to 3 weeks.

Another green-thumbed woman has also reviewed an effective hack to tackle weeds.

And this gardening influencer shared her partner’s unique method for tackling weeds.