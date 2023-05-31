Three of the easiest vegetables to grow include a vegetable you can “practically ignore”.

Three delicious plants practically grow themselves, according to a GARDENING expert.

TikToker Angel offers a wealth of information to beginners on how they can get their seeds growing.

2 TikToker Angel has revealed that three easy-to-grow plants are available. Credit: TikTok / @perkyplantparent

2 She suggested that beginners grow potatoes, lettuce and tomatoes Credit: TikTok / @perkyplantparent

Angel (@perkyplantparentShe recently shared three of her favorite vegetables in the garden, which she says require little care.

She said, “Here’s the easiest food you can grow,” while wearing a shirt with illustrations of plants.

First, she showed us a popular potato starch.

Angel says that the tuber continues to grow underground even if the gardener is distracted.

TikToker explains why tomatoes make a wonderful addition to backyard projects.

She said, smiling as she stood in front of an array of potted planters.

Last but not least, she suggested to novice gardeners that they grab a pack of lettuce seed.

As she proudly displayed her baby sprouts, she explained that it was not difficult to grow and could be grown in any shade.

In the comments, readers shared more information about their tomato and potato experiences.

We planted about 50 different varieties of seed potatoes during the last growing season. [get] “Not a one,” said one.

This was a strange response from the original poster.

A person mentioned that they grew potatoes in large buckets, but found them too small.

Angel said that these plants require fertilization and will take three months to reach full growth.

Make sure that you grow at the right time. “They don’t really like heat that much”, she said to the user.

Angel replied that she fertilizes her tomatoes every 2 to 3 weeks.

