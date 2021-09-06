Three Important Premier League players were evacuated from Guniea

The Moroccan national team was due to face Guinea in a World Cup qualifier, but the match was halted after gunfire and chaos in Conakry.

Morocco’s national team had to be escorted out of Guinea on Sunday after an attempted coup took place in the country’s capital Conakry.

Morocco was due to face Guinea in a World Cup qualifier, but they were forced from their country after hours of gunfire.

Soldiers appeared on national television on Sunday claiming to have dissolved the government of President Alpha Condé.

Vahid Halilhodzic’s side was initially stranded in their Conakry hotel amid the chaos while the country’s embassy attempted to grant them safe passage out of the city.

Eventually the team – plus the game’s officials – were escorted out of Conakry, with footage showing wild scenes on the streets, before they boarded a plane late on Sunday evening.

“We are at the hotel, we hear gunshots nearby all day,” Halilhodzic said L’Equipe On Sunday, earlier

“We are waiting for permission to go to the airport, for the moment we are stranded. A plane is waiting for us, but we are not allowed to leave. And to get to the airport, it takes 45 minutes to an hour.

“When you hear gunshots outside, safety is not 100 per cent guaranteed.”

Romain Saiss, Wolves’ defender, is included in the Moroccan team as well as Adam Masina and Imran Loza, Watford forwards, and Ilias chair, QPR forward.

Halilhodzic has been a manager for several national teams in the past and is no stranger at gunfire, having grown up in war-torn Yugoslavia.

“We don’t really know what’s going on outside the hotel,” He said more. “There has been firing since 10 o’clock this morning.

“The presidential palace is not very far from us. I don’t think there are many people walking along the street. I saw soldiers running down the street. We don’t know.

“The players are not reassured, the concern is there, for sure. It’s something I am used to, so it’s not as much of a problem.

“But this situation is bizarre. The Moroccan authorities, including Her Majesty, are very committed to helping us.”

On Sunday, soldiers called themselves the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development.

They claimed that they overthrew the government through corruption, mismanagement, poverty.

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by Fifa and Caf, “On Sunday, the governing bodies issued a joint statement.

“Fifa & Caf have decided that the match will be postponed in order to protect all the players and officials.

“Rescheduling information will be made available at a later date.”