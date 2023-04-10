Three EastEnders Theories: Murder, Loan Shark Vengeance, and Quick Escape

SUKI Panesar and Nish, her husband, are playing a very dangerous game. Eve Unwin may be the one to pay.

Meanwhile, Brannings as well as the Slaters adapt to major changes. This is what to expect this week at EastEnders.

1. Nish has a new target

Heather Peace depicts Eve Unwin as Suki Panesar, Balvinder Sopal’s headstrong girlfriend for the past several months.

The Walford woman decided to trust her gut and embark on an affair with the Walford businesswoman.

However, they do face one obstacle: Suki’s husband Nish (NavinChowdhry), who had previously murdered an individual he thought was his wife’s lover.

It is almost impossible to envision a illicit couple living together, without their treacherous partner brutally retaliating.

Scenes aired this week on BBC One will force Eve to her limits as she tries to control her emotions for Suki.

Nish is finally thrown out of her life.

The story begins after Suki and Eve are returned from Leeds for a business trip. Nish had sent them to the city, but they didn’t realize that it would lead to romance.

Vinny Panesar from Shiv Jalota tries later to involve Eve in throwing a surprise party for Nish.

Vinny reveals a shocking bombshell to Eve during these scenes as he tells Eve innocently that Nish sent Vinny away so he could be by himself with Suki.

Eve feels afraid that Nish might coerce Suki to sleep with him.

Eve is unable to deal with Vinny’s shocking revelations so she gives Suki the cold shoulder. However, the businesswoman claims that Nish didn’t push her to go to bed with him, but it was only to get him off his scent.

Eve falls in love with Suki, and she makes her feelings known before telling Suki that this is too much.

Later scenes show her going to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), with an offer she can’t refuse.

Eve tells Nish Panesar that Eve is open to serving him as an informant.

However, Suki and Suki are in for more trouble as Nish calls Leeds Hotel where they stayed during their trip. She discovers that one of the rooms was not available.

Eve and Nish play a unwitting game but will they be victorious?

Nish could plan the next murder of Eve.

Suki could have feared that her husband would murder her in revenge for her love, as a Christmas mystery was teased months before the event.

Eve and Eve can turn Nish’s tide this week before its too late

Are Nish and his family aware of the truth?

2. Mysterious disappearance of loan shark

The mystery victim of Christmas has been speculated by viewers who have viewed the drama in London.

How would it be if Stacey Slater, Lacey Turner got rid of the dangerous loan shark Shiv in time for Christmas?

Although all bets are off, the owner of the bap van could have the criminal under control for months before he gets involved in the most egregious mysteries in soapland.

Stacey worries that she might not be able provide for her family because of an increase in rent and the birth of her baby.

Although the matriarch seems to be all over, she promises Lily her pregnant daughter that she will always be there for her during her 20-week scan.

Stacey does not keep her promise, and Lily arrives alone at the hospital to try to counsel Ricky about his concerns about fatherhood.

Lily puts more pressure on Stacey later when she declares that she is going to be a party for gender revelations.

Stacey receives calls from Shiv who she knows will soon be her adversary to repay her debt.

In later scenes, Shiv threatens Stacey with violence and Stacey finds him in the Slater Kitchen.

He suggests that she repay the debts, but Eve Unwin intervenes to interrupt the conversation and attack the loan shark.

Shiv is thrown out and has no mercy. He retaliates telling Stacey that she only has 24 hours to repay all her debts.

Stacey’s time is running out while Jean Slater, (Gillian Wright), focuses her efforts on baking the perfect dessert for Lily and the gender reveal party.

Stacey is panicked, trying desperately to find out how Shiv will pay her back. She eventually realizes that Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), are the only ones who can save her.

But will she be able to get out of this situation if they are not too busy?

Stacey slips away to meet Shiv at the Arches, while the Brannings as well the Slaters are trying to figure out whether Lily will have a boy and a girl.

Is it possible that their encounters could lead to the death or injury of someone?

3. Ricky runs away

Ricky Branning, Frankie Day’s teen dad-to-be (speaking of Lily Slater), is having trouble balancing his responsibilities.

To make matters worse, his mother Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) gets a job offer from her former fiancé Don which will see her move away to Spain.

His relationship with his mother was very difficult, especially after she left him at the Square in 2016.

Ricky could be lured to go to Europe with the blonde bombshell, Sam leaving Walford.

After a life-changing phone call, Sam explains to Jack Branning that her former fiancé Don, who rocked up Walford several months ago, has offered to make her the manager of a flash new hotel in Spain.

He is convinced that the copper will go insane because he fears Ricky’s abandonment.

Sam is encouraged when she confides in Honey Mitchell, Emma Barton. She tells Sam she can make enough money to support Ricky and Lily’s child.

Honey encourages Honey to pursue it, as she believes that the amount of financial assistance could help a struggling Ricky.

Which decision will Sam make?

Ricky could Ricky go with her?

EastEnders is broadcast every Monday through Thursday on BBC One at 7.30 pm.