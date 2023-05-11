Three big mistakes you make when living in New York that will make you appear like a tourist

Three big mistakes can make you appear like a tourist in New York.

The Big Apple is known for its less-is-more approach to fashion.

New York City’s tourist hotspot Times Square is a magnet for travelers around the world.

You’ll see people in sweatpants, character costumes and ball gowns.

There are a few things you need to consider when planning your outfit as a New York City tourist.

Lauren Santo Domingo of the online retailer Moda Operandi recently shared some New York City Fashion Tips for Tourists with The New York Times.

You’ll want to be prepared for different situations, depending on what you plan.

If you plan to go to a Broadway play, New Yorkers will still be dressed up.

Most tourists, however, ignore this part of the theatrical experience, and wear simple clothes.

Domingo suggests that to avoid appearing like a tourist you should pack something more formal for your night out.

You may need to wear warm clothes depending on what time of the year it is.

New Yorkers are known to wear oversized outerwear and layers.

When it comes to clothing, whether it is a jacket or sweater, or accessories as well.

Domingo recommends sizing-up and to avoid anything too tight or skinny.

Domingo recommended that instead of wearing a scarf over a coat, you should wear oversized knitted sweaters. Also, tuck the tote bag underneath your arm and not your shoulder.

The city is less prone to form-fitting clothing, which can cause you to stand out.

While you might feel the need to dress extravagantly in the city, it is better to keep things simple.

New Yorkers are known for their neutral colors and muted shades.

Bright colors and flashy clothes are less common.

While you may be tempted by an item of clothing with the words “I Love New York”, nothing says tourist like that.

You can save the hat to wear when you return home.