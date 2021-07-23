Those Who Wish Me Dead | Where to Watch Online For Free

Angelina Jolie starred in the action thriller film Those Who Wish Me Dead, which was released in South Korea on May 5 and in the United States on May 14. Taylor Sheridan directed the film, which is based on Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name. Koryta also co-wrote the screenplay with Sheridan and Charle Leavitt. Those Who Wish Me Dead will receive an OTT distribution in India.

Those Who Wish Me Dead Plot

In the Montana wilderness, a young child is chased by two assassins, with a survival expert determined to defend him and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

A Look At The Those Who Wish Me Dead Trailer

The trailer for Those Who Wish Me Dead was published on April 8, 2021, and it can be seen below. Angelina Jolie plays Hannah, a smokejumper in a Montana wilderness, in the trailer. When the forest catches fire, Hannah’s team fails to save three people, and she regrets not saving them even if it means risking her own life. Connor, a 12-year-old scared child, runs away from her when she is on duty. She pursues him, assuring him that she will not harm him and that she can heal his facial damage. He claims it isn’t his blood.

The trailer then depicts Connor on a road trip with his father, who was shot by unknown assailants along the route. He managed to save himself, but he had to watch his father die. To silence him, a pair of killers who killed his father come seeking him. Hannah sets off on a mission to save the boy after seeing them searching for him. Angelina Jolie was seen in some violent action moments with the youngster in the trailer, avoiding the murderers. Watch here-

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ – Where to Watch Online?

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” is available for download from Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, and YouTube, or you can rent it online from Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, and YouTube, and BookMyShow.