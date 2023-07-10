Thorpe Park’s new hotel themed rooms are inspired by top rollercoasters

THORPE has released brand-new themed room for thrill seekers to enjoy a staycation.

The cabins will be officially launched this month and are themed after the famous rollercoasters of the park, The Swarm and Nemesis.

2 Thorpe Park announces brand new themed rooms to satisfy the thrill seekers staycation.

You will find never before seen ride concept artwork and hidden facts.

The Swarm is a wing rollercoaster that will get you going at speeds up to almost 62mph. You’ll also feel a force equivalent to 4.5G.

It takes less than two seconds to go from 0 miles per hour up to 80.

Nemesis Inferno, the only roller coaster inverted at the park is finally here. At 50mph, you’ll swoop and spin around 700m of track.

Thorpe Park Cabins are located in the middle of the park and have Nespresso Coffee Machines, Free WiFi, Tea Makers, TVs, funky Lighting, as well as a Nespresso Coffee machine.

Your entry ticket is valid starting at 10am on the first day. This will allow you to make the most of the day.

You’ll receive a 2-day entry to a theme park with unlimited rides and attractions.

All rides will be fast tracked for an hour between 10am – 11am.

You’ll get to ride the rides that match your theme all day long.

If you are staying in a Stealth themed room, then your unlimited access to the fast track is only valid on Stealth.

There are even more extras in the rooms, such as a complimentary breakfast and an access to a quiz that takes place at night with prize money.

There’s no booking required for the evening quiz, which takes place about two-and-ahalf hours after the rides have closed.

You can also get 10% off any purchases you make during your trip.

Book the new themed rooms now! from £79pp on selected Sunday – Thursday dates in 2023.

This year, the park will be open until October 31, 2023.

Thorpe Park has also unveiled plans for a brand-new rollercoaster that will be the biggest in the UK.

The new 236ft ride would be the tallest rollercoaster in the UK, beating the current 213ft record held by the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach since 1994.

