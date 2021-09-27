Thornton Wilder’s ‘The Skin Of Our Teeth’ To Get Broadway Revival

The Skin of Our Teeth, Thornton Wilder’s 1943 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy-drama, will return to Broadway next spring in a Lincoln Center Theater production directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Blain-Cruz, the LCT’s resident director, will be making her Broadway debut with the production, which will begin previews Thursday, March 31 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with an official opening on Monday, April 25.

The fantastical Skin of Our Teeth chronicles a New Jersey family as it perseveres through one apocalypse after another, including the Ice Age, the Biblical flood and war.

“The Skin of Our Teeth is a play for right now,” said Blain-Cruz in a statement. “It’s a title that has been in my consciousness for a long time and while searching for the perfect play with which to make my Beaumont debut I re-read it. I was so deeply moved by Thornton Wilder’s story of a family going through apocalypse after apocalypse, over, and over, and over again – and the urgency to get back up and try again. The necessity and beauty of the power of language and stories to heal and move people forward is what we need now more than ever, and The Skin of Our Teeth more than fills that need.”

Casting will be announced at a later date. Sets will be designed by Adam Rigg, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Yi Zhao, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Hannah Wasileski.

The Skin of Our Teeth has been staged on Broadway three times beginning with the original 1942 production at the Plymouth Theatre (now The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre) starring Tallulah Bankhead, Fredric March and Montgomery Clift. A 1955 revival at the ANTA Playhouse (now the August Wilson Theatre) featured George Abbott, Helen Hayes and Mary Martin, and Elizabeth Ashley, Alfred Drake and Martha Scott appeared in a 1975 revival at the Mark Hellinger Theatre.

An Off Broadway Shakespeare in the Park production in 1998 starred Kristen Johnston, John Goodman and Frances Conroy.