Thomas Brodie-Sangster Seems to Confirm Romance with Talulah Riley

Hold the door—are Thomas Brodie-Sangster Talulah RileyWhat is official about making things official?

The Game of ThronesThis alum seems to have confirmed his budding relationship with the Westworld actress on Friday, March 11, when they hit the red carpet together at the 2022 British Academy Film Awards Gala Dinner. For the occasion, Thomas opted for a patterned suit complete with a black bowtie, while she looked stunning next to him in a green sequined gown by Galvan.

Inside the glitzy affair, Tallulah was photographed while resting her head on the Love ActuallyActor’s shoulder at the bar

The couple were married for six months before the cozy sighting took place. snapped holding handsamid dating reports. According to the Daily MailThey met while filming the FX series. Pistol. Though neither Thomas nor Talulah has publicly commented on their relationship statuses, they were visible. Cuddled up again during a walk in London last month.

This could mean that it could be love. Only time will tell.