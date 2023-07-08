People have been praising a device called “MAGICAL” for eliminating one of the downsides to going on vacation.

It’s not fun to be bitten by mosquitoes, particularly when trying to have a good time on holiday.

3 Beurer BR60 is a relief for insect bites. Amazon

3 The gadget has two different settings that allow it to be used both by adults and children Amazon

A handy device claims to not only soothe the itching that follows a bug bite but also help heal these creatures.

It is important to note that the word “you” means “you”. Beurer BR60 insect bite healer Heat is used to alleviate symptoms in those who are bitten.

In just three to six second, the ceramic plate accelerates healing.

Heat the device and place it over your mouth for several seconds.

The heat used to soothe the bites is free of chemicals, meaning it should not irritate your skin.

This product is designed for adults and children.

The product also has separate settings to suit sensitive skin as well as regular users.

You can also take it abroad with you, as mosquito bites are more likely there.

Christina Agapakis a biochemist, is an avid fan of bit gadgets. She tweeted recently “Shoutouts to this magic device that really heats up the mosquito bites and denatures their proteins which make them itchy.”

Amazon users also agree, with a score of 4.4/5 out of 20 reviews.

This gadget certainly works. The itchiness is relieved and swelling reduced.

One reviewer stated: “This product performs exceptionally well.” The itching will cease almost immediately, and the bites themselves heal quickly.

Third: “I’m sceptical, but nothing else I tried has worked. So I thought it was worth a try.”

After getting bit while gardening, I tried it out yesterday and was amazed.

It is important to note that the word “you” means a person. Bit healer is available from £25.99 on Amazon and comes in two different colours.

Meanwhile, flight attendants swear by this £9 travel item whenever they fly with hand luggage.

And another travel expert has revealed why you should always pack a £1 roll of duct tape in your suitcase.