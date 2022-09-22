This week, 17 additional Netflix releases will be available

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling RingStarring Emma Watson, the film follows the exploits of a group obnoxious teenagers who are able to break into the luxurious Hollywood pad of stars such as Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix’s 3-episode limited series has been launched. It offers a documentary perspective on the events and is available at Netflix. The Hollywood Heist: The Real Bling RingYou can join more than a dozen new Netflix releases this Week.

This limited series was released on Wednesday, September 21. It’s one of 17 other Netflix releases due to arrive between now-Saturday. Netflix teases this series. “the truth about the Bling Ring burglaries has never been told … until now.”

Continues the streamer regarding the new Bling Ring series: “Ten years after the notorious heists, the culprits have served their jail time and are coming forward to tell the real story behind the Hollywood Hills home-invasions that gripped the nation. A cautionary tale for teens today, the docuseries shows what can happen when a fame-and-celebrity-obsessed culture meets the rise of social media and spins wildly out of control.”

In terms of other Netflix releases also coming this week, another standout you’ll want to look out for is Season 2 of the Swedish crime drama Snabba Cash. I’ll have a separate review for it, but suffice it to say this Netflix release (coming on Thursday, September 22) is one of the most underrated titles you’ll come across on the streamer.

The title’s English translation is “easy money,”You should now have an idea of how this story combines a legit, ambitious startup founder with a crime boss and egomaniacal industrial titans into a compulsive and highly bingeable narrative.

On Friday, as we do heading into each weekend, we’ll have an updated look at what’s coming farther out on the Netflix release schedule. It’ll be a curated snapshot of some of the best and most interesting titles to check out (and you can read the most recent one right here).

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the rest of this week’s new Netflix releases, debuting through Saturday.

