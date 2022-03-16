This Time Tom Cruise Flew A Heliplane To Simon Pegg’s House To Showoff Mission: Impossible Footage

Although Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only actors who’ve appeared in every Mission: Impossible, Simon Pegg has been part of the film series for a significant amount of time too, making his debut as Benji Dunn in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III(which he shot while he was recovering from alcoholism). Cruise and Pegg have known each other for more than fifteen years, and they recently found themselves living close to one another. This set the stage for a day when Cruise flew his helicopter to Pegg’s house to show off some Mission: Impossible footage.

Simon Pegg lives in Hertfordshire, England, and in recent months, Tom Cruise was shooting a project in the area and decided to rent a cottage in a nearby village rather than crash on Pegg’s couch. Interview with Square MilePegg spoke about Cruise’s ability to fly in his helicopter to set up. “buzz” Pegg’s house as he flew over, resulting in the Cornetto trilogy star and his family running to their garden to wave at him. Then one afternoon, Cruise decided to stop off at Pegg’s house after a day of work to show off a Mission: Impossible 7sizzle reel, Pegg was compelled to give the following warning to his neighbours:

Hi guys, Tom Cruise will fly a helicopter into mine later in the year. You might want to pay attention to the horses.

You know you’re doing well in the world when you not only have a backyard big enough for a helicopter to land, but you can also tell your horse-owning neighbors that one of the world’s most famous movie stars will be stopping by in such an unorthodox vehicle without it being weird… well, not terribly weird, anyway. In any case, Pegg did his due diligence letting the people nearby know to keep an eye on their horses when Cruise’s helicopter arrived, and once his Mission: ImpossibleWhen the costars arrived, they viewed the footage as if it were any normal day. As Pegg put it:

He came in and had a cup. Then he did it again.

For many, having someone fly by helicopter to visit would be an unusual occurrence, but for Tom Cruise it was almost everyday life. The man flew his helicopter to Richmond Golf Club in July 2020 for lunch, while on a weekend getaway. Mission: Impossible 7 production. Then in August 2021, Cruise got permission to land his helicopter in the backyard of a home in Warwickshire, England after learning the local Coventry Airport was closed, and he reportedly took pictures with the residence’s family afterwards and even let the pilot take the kids for a ride. This was the catalyst for the upcoming The Late Late ShowCraig Ferguson, host, to reveal that Cruise visited his house by helicopter once too. And just one month later, Cruise surprised hikers with an aircraft.

So anyone who’s remotely close with Tom Cruise and has property big enough to land a helicopter should be ready in case he’s in the area and wants to visit, and even people who are complete strangers should prepare for the slimmer possibility he may need to stop by. As far as the actor’s professional work goes, Mission: Impossible 7 finished shooting last fall and he’s now in the midst of Mission: Impossible 8’s principal photography. According to reports, the movies were made as a tribute to Ethan Hunt. They will be out on July 14, 2023 or June 28, 2024.

Fortunately for Tom Cruise fans, they don’t have to wait until next year to see him back on the big screen, because provided it’s not delayed any further, Top Gun: Maverick is finally set to fly into theaters on May 27. You can check out the list of 2022 movie releases to find out more.