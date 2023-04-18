This Teaser Trailer for All the Light We Cannot see is Goosebump Inducing

The “All the Light We Cannot See” trailer promises an emotional outing, which anyone who read the novel could tell you. The teaser is a powerful story that tugs at your heartstrings. The entire trailer is silent. All you can hear is the soundtrack of Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” and footage from the mini-series.

Aria Mia Loberti also makes her debut as an actor in this movie. Like the character she plays, Loberti is blind. Loberti won the role after an international search for a visually-impaired or blind actress. Shawn Levy was interviewed by Deadline About the casting: “It was an eye-opening moment when we saw Aria Mia Loberti. She is a performer who has a passion for equality and inclusion of people with disabilities. “I can’t even wait to share this wonderful story with Aria Mia Loberti at its center.”

Levy’s crew has taken great care in ensuring that the material of the film is treated with respect. Netflix releases “All the Light We Cannot See”, on November 2nd.