This summer, you can earn money by traveling around Europe. Here’s how.

Fill out the form below to get paid this summer to travel across Europe.

In celebration of the brand-new sleeper trains launch, Radical Storage On the lookout for the ultimate Night Train Tester

Radical Storage has launched Europe’s newest sleeper train service, from Brussels to Berlin.

A lucky candidate can win an interrail ticket valid for a month and their tickets will be paid on any five night trains they choose.

They’ll also receive a month’s worth of luggage storage and £500.

The winner of the contest will be a tester for night trains in Europe, reviewing five sleeper train types.

Review Successful candidates will be required to document their experience with photos, videos, and writing.

The quality of the sleeping experience, the overall travel experience, which includes boarding and debarking the train, staff members, baggage storage, etc.

They will also be required to evaluate the Radical Storage Angels.

Giacomo Piva, travel industry analyst and co-founder of Radical Storage said: “Europe is seeing a boom in train travel this year.

We had to begin our hunt for Night Train Testers because of the resurgence in train travel.

The night-train experience should be recorded and reviewed by someone with an objective perspective, to encourage others to join in.

Candidates should visit the Radical Storage Website Where they will be asked to fill in a simple application form.

The deadline for submissions is July 5, 2019.

New train routes are popping up all across the country. Germany The following are some examples of how to get started: BelgiumA new European rail can take Brits directly to Spain.

The service will run overnight and be operated by Dutch-Belgian startup European Sleeper, who will start the trip in Amsterdam.

The company has said that the route will stop at Rotterdam, Antwerp, Brussels, and Lille Avignon and Montpellier are the best places to be in the evening. Girona In the morning, on its way to destination.

You can also use Eurostar Take just one hour 22 minutes from the UK LilleThis means that Brits can join in the adventure.

Brits can reach France, which has been dubbed the world’s most popular holiday destination on the train thank to direct Eurostar services between London and Paris.

If you don’t fancy going to Europe, we’ve rounded up the best UK railway journeys where Brit holidaymakers can enjoy the beautiful scenery without dusting off their Passports.