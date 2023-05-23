This summer, you can earn money by traveling around Europe. Here’s how.

You could be paid for traveling around Europe in the summer of 2018 if you fill out this simple form.

Celebrate the new launch of a sleeper train. Radical Storage On the lookout for the ultimate Night Train Tester

2 Brits will be able to get reimbursed for their travels in Europe this summer Credit: Getty

Radical Storage has launched Europe’s newest sleeper train service, from Brussels to Berlin.

A lucky candidate can win an interrail ticket valid for a month and their tickets will be paid on any five night trains they choose.

They’ll also receive a month’s worth of luggage storage and £500.

The winner of the contest will be a tester for night trains in Europe, reviewing five sleeper train types.

You can also read about how to get started. Check out our review The successful candidate must also take pictures, video and write about his/her experience.

The quality of the product or service is important. Sleep the night awayThe general experience of travelling, including the boarding, disembarking and train staff, as well as luggage storage and other services.

The Radical Storage Angels will be reviewed in addition to the trains.

Giacomo Piva, travel industry analyst and co-founder of Radical Storage said: “Europe is seeing a boom in train travel this year.

We had to begin our search immediately for Night Train Testers, given the resurgence in train travel.

The night-train experience should be recorded and reviewed by someone with an objective perspective, to encourage others to join in.

All applicants should visit the Radical Storage Website They’ll need to complete a brief application.

The deadline for submissions is July 5, 2019.

New train routes are popping up all across the country. Germany The following are some examples of how to get started: BelgiumA new European train will also allow Brits to travel to Spain, without the need to fly.

The service will run overnight and be operated by Dutch-Belgian startup European Sleeper, who will start the trip in Amsterdam.

The company has said that the route will stop at Rotterdam, Antwerp, Brussels, and Lille Avignon Montpellier Perpignan Figueras and more. Girona In the morning, on its way to destination.

Then, you can use the Eurostar Take just one hour 22 minutes from the UK LilleThis means that Brits can join in the adventure.

Brits can reach France, which has been dubbed the world’s most popular holiday destination on the train thank to direct Eurostar services between London and Paris.

If you don’t fancy going to Europe, we’ve rounded up the best UK railway journeys where Brit holidaymakers can enjoy the beautiful scenery without dusting off their Passports.